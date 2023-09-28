Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
28 set 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Tante nuove modifiche di bilanciamento!
14 set 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Bilanciamento capitale del clan di settembre
30 ago 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Iscriviti ora alle Qualificazioni del Torneo!
23 lug 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Le Qualificazioni del Torneo sono TORNATE!
19 giu 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Modifiche al pass d'oro
12 giu 2023
Blog – Clash of Clans
Note di rilascio complete
Previous
7
8
9
10
11
Next