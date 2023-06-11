Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

11 giu 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Nuova truppa!
article image

10 giu 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Nuova super truppa
article image

9 giu 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

L'aggiornamento di giugno è dietro l'angolo!
article image

29 mag 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Sondaggio sulla qualità delle traduzioni
article image

18 mag 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

La prima battaglia della sala del costruttore 10!
article image

15 mag 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Note di rilascio complete
Previous89101112Next