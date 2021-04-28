Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

28/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Mudanças de balanceamento
article image

27/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

FAQs das Pré-qualificatórias mensais (PQM)
article image

14/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Correção de Bugs / Atualização opcional
article image

11/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Notas da atualização
article image

10/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Apresentando: Animais de estimação Clash Pets
article image

9/04/2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Construtor de Batalha!
Previous2425262728Next