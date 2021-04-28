Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
28/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mudanças de balanceamento
27/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
FAQs das Pré-qualificatórias mensais (PQM)
14/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Correção de Bugs / Atualização opcional
11/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Notas da atualização
10/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Apresentando: Animais de estimação Clash Pets
9/04/2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Construtor de Batalha!
