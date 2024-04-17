Supercell logo

2024年4月17日

喜怒无常的触手 - 更新详情
2024年3月27日

3月26日平衡性调整
2024年3月11日

超级飞龙大舞台活动
2024年2月27日

2024年2月更新详情
2024年2月14日

Red Envelope Community Challenge
2024年1月30日

2月部落对战联赛 
