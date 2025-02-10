Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2025年2月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2月更新來了！
2025年2月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
新春代幣活動：靈蛇慶典！
2025年2月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
木蛇賀新春！
2025年1月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
英雄裝備平衡性調整！
2024年12月18日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clash聖誕節代幣活動：大鬧玩具店！
2024年11月25日
Blog – Clash of Clans
17級大本營更新重磅登場！
1
2
3
Next