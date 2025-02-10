Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2025年2月10日

2月更新來了！
2025年2月6日

新春代幣活動：靈蛇慶典！
2025年2月1日

木蛇賀新春！
2025年1月22日

英雄裝備平衡性調整！
2024年12月18日

Clash聖誕節代幣活動：大鬧玩具店！
2024年11月25日

17級大本營更新重磅登場！
