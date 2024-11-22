Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2024年11月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告】升級費用與時間降低
2024年10月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
縫合怪談活動
2024年10月4日
Blog – Clash of Clans
德魯伊即將迎來平衡性調整
2024年10月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clash萬聖節驚悚回歸！
2024年9月16日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【重要公告】戰場尋寶活動推遲
2024年9月10日
Blog – Clash of Clans
全新戰場尋寶活動！
Previous
1
2
3
4
Next