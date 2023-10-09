Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023年10月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
2023年10月：更新詳情
2023年10月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【10月更新預告#2】全新首都部隊與法術
2023年10月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【10月更新預告#1】全新首都衛城與防禦、陷阱
2023年9月28日
Blog – Clash of Clans
更多平衡性調整！
2023年9月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
9月平衡性調整：部落首都&家鄉村莊
2023年8月31日
Blog – Clash of Clans
歡迎來到Clash嘉年華！
