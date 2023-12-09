Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2023年12月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告#4】全新兵種：棘木騎士
2023年12月8日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告#3】全新戰寵：靈狐
2023年12月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告#2】合併建築：多人箭塔與彈跳加農炮
2023年12月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告#1】16級大本營、平衡性調整、提升等級上限
2023年12月6日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【12月更新預告】升級費用與時間降低
2023年12月1日
Blog – Clash of Clans
12月活動表
