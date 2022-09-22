Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

2022年9月22日

全球總決賽觀賽活動網站！一起觀賽贏獎勵！
2022年9月16日

無盡哥布林挑戰排行榜
2022年9月12日

精簡至上挑戰排行榜
2022年9月11日

2022年9月平衡性調整（9月13日已實裝）
2022年9月5日

哥布林迷宮挑戰排行榜
2022年8月7日

10周年挑戰攻略(08.12新增至最終挑戰)
