Clash of Clans News Archive
2022年7月12日
Blog – Clash of Clans
準備好迎接2022部落衝突全球錦標賽！
2022年6月30日
Blog – Clash of Clans
部落首都平衡性調整
2022年6月29日
Blog – Clash of Clans
可選更新版本
2022年6月26日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【夏季更新預告】家鄉村莊優化
2022年6月25日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【夏季更新預告】部落首都優化
2022年6月24日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【夏季更新預告】平衡性調整
