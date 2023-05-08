Supercell logo

Clash Royale News Archive

8 mag 2023

Mazzi de Lo scontro dei campioni
4 apr 2023

MODIFICHE DI BILANCIAMENTO DI APRILE 2023
31 mar 2023

La modalità Megastrategica nel Percorso delle leggende!
24 mar 2023

Un aggiornamento per i perdenti!
24 mar 2023

Cambio dei prezzi del Pass Royale
17 mar 2023

Novità in arrivo: i gettoni stagionali e non solo!
