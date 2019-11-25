25 Nov 2019
Blog – Esports
Competition continues in 2020 with the global, year-long Brawl Stars Championship.
11 Nov 2019
Blog – Creators
Supercell Make is a new community website to create and share artwork starting with Brawl Stars skins.
5 Nov 2019
Blog – Games
Hey all, It is with a heavy heart that we are here to inform you that we have decided not to continue the Rush Wars beta.
29 Oct 2019
Following a fierce three-day competition at Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, Nova毛豆 emerged victorious during the inaugural Clash of Clans World Championship as part of ESL One.
26 Aug 2019
We are pleased to announce the beta release of our new game, Rush Wars.
19 Aug 2019
It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world.