25 Nov 2019

Blog – Esports

Nova Esports Win Brawl World Finals

Competition continues in 2020 with the global, year-long Brawl Stars Championship.

11 Nov 2019

Blog – Creators

Supercell Launches Content Creation Platform Supercell Make

Supercell Make is a new community website to create and share artwork starting with Brawl Stars skins.

5 Nov 2019

Blog – Games

Rush Wars Closing

Hey all, It is with a heavy heart that we are here to inform you that we have decided not to continue the Rush Wars beta.

29 Oct 2019

Blog – Esports

Nova wins Clash World Championship

Following a fierce three-day competition at Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, Nova毛豆 emerged victorious during the inaugural Clash of Clans World Championship as part of ESL One.

26 Aug 2019

Blog – Games

Welcome to Rush Wars!

We are pleased to announce the beta release of our new game, Rush Wars.

19 Aug 2019

Blog – Esports

Brawl Stars World Championship

It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world.

