30 Jul 2020

Blog – Games

Introducing Brawl Stars for Everyone

We’re excited to announce something we’ve never done before in a Supercell game; we’re launching a brand new tailored experience for younger players in Brawl Stars.

14 May 2020

Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts

10 Learning from 10 Years

When we started the company, we were inspired by companies like Blizzard, Nintendo and Pixar. All of these companies have been able to create successful entertainment products that are loved by millions all over the world. And most importantly, they have been able to do so consistently over decades, in Nintendo’s case, for more than a hundred years!

16 Mar 2020

Blog – Games

Welcome to the Neighborhood!

The cows have come home: Hay Day Pop is now in beta

11 Feb 2020

Blog – Ilkka’s Long Texts

My Take on Supercell in 2019 as We Enter Our Second Decade

By the way, when I told Supercellians that I’d write another recap, it was politely suggested that I should make it shorter and sweeter this time. Well, I can’t promise this will be short, and I don’t know if it will be sweet either, but I do promise to be open!

11 Jan 2020

Blog – Esports

Brawl Stars World Championship 2020 Begins

Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is an open competition for players across the globe.

20 Dec 2019

Blog – Esports

Team Liquid Wins Clash Royale League World Finals

Team Liquid outlasted the competition to become the 2019 Clash Royale League (CRL) World Champions at the second annual CRL World Finals, held at Los Angeles’ landmark Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

