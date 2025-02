My Take on Supercell in 2020 as We Begin Our Second Decade

At this time last year, when I wrote about 2019, we had no idea that COVID-19 was about to change everything. We, of course, are incredibly lucky to work in the games business. The challenges we’ve faced are tiny compared to so many others, and we hope that our games have provided moments of happiness to our players and helped them stay (safely) connected with friends during the pandemic.