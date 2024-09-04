Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

4 set 2024

Come sbloccare la skin "El SpongeBob" di El Primo gratis!
20 ago 2024

42 PREMI STARR O SETTE MEGACASSE?
12 lug 2024

Evento ''Mischia classica'': ritornano le casse!
2 lug 2024

NOTE DI RILASCIO SULL'AGGIORNAMENTO DELLA MISCHIA CLASSICA
10 giu 2024

L'evento della community "Brawllici in su"
22 mag 2024

Note di rilascio: Godzilla attacca Brawl Stars!
