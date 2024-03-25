Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

25 mar 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Note di rilascio su "Le sabbie del tempo"
article image

21 mar 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nuovo evento della community: 100 premi Starr!
article image

8 mar 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Evento della community "Un gioco da ragazze!"
article image

16 feb 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Evento della #PiggyWeek!
article image

7 feb 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Note di rilascio della stagione "Starr Toon Studios"
article image

26 gen 2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nuovo evento della community: Tutti in mischia!
Previous23456Next