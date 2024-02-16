Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

16/02/2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Evento #PiggyWeek
7/02/2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

Notas de Atualização #StarrToonStudios
26/01/2024

Blog – Brawl Stars

#BrawlTogether - Novo evento da comunidade!
6/12/2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Mudanças no Brawl Pass!
1/12/2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Fim dos vales cromáticos e mudanças no jogo!
16/11/2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Notas da Atualização #CircoBizarro
