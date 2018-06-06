Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

6 Jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Quality of Life Changes
article image

5 Jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Wall Wrecker & Battle Blimp!
article image

4 Jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Town Hall 12: New Building Levels!
article image

2 Jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

June Update Balance Changes
article image

23 May 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Privacy Policy Updates
article image

22 May 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Builder Games Info
Previous3334353637Next