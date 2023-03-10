Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

10 mar 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

La base del costruttore 2 - Attacco, difesa e costruttori più equilibrati
article image

16 feb 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Aggiornamento sulla protezione dell'account dal team SCID
article image

30 gen 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

La base del costruttore 2 - Più truppe eroiche
article image

27 gen 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Il Torneo mondiale di Clash è tornato!
article image

23 gen 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Modifiche di bilanciamento di gennaio
article image

16 gen 2023

Blog – Clash of Clans

Il Worlds Warmup è TORNATO!
Previous1011121314Next