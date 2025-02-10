Supercell logo

2025年2月10日

乱斗情人节社区活动全解！
2025年1月24日

2025 BSC赛季火爆开启！
2025年1月6日

披萨星球活动全解！
2024年12月19日

更新详情：玩具总动员！
2024年12月12日

乱斗周年庆和乱斗圣诞节活动！
2024年11月19日

如何获得所有天使和恶魔惊喜？
