Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2 Nov 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
World Championship Finals Details
18 Oct 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clash-O-Ween Optional Update! 🎃
14 Oct 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clan Games Changes
26 Sept 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Last Chance Qualifier and World Championship 2021 Finals Schedule
25 Sept 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
A New Super Troop & More!
24 Sept 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
New Levels & Balance Changes!
Previous
18
19
20
21
22
Next