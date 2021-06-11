Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
11 Jun 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
New TH14 Levels Incoming!
11 May 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Pre-Qualifier Registration Tutorial
30 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Potential Pre-Qualifier Changes
28 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Balance Changes (Now Live!)
27 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Monthly Pre-Qualifier FAQs
14 Apr 2021
Blog – Clash of Clans
Optional Update v14.0.4
Previous
20
21
22
23
24
Next