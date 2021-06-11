Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

11 Jun 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

New TH14 Levels Incoming!
article image

11 May 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Pre-Qualifier Registration Tutorial
article image

30 Apr 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Potential Pre-Qualifier Changes
article image

28 Apr 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Balance Changes (Now Live!)
article image

27 Apr 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Monthly Pre-Qualifier FAQs
article image

14 Apr 2021

Blog – Clash of Clans

Optional Update v14.0.4​
Previous2021222324Next