Senior Game Researcher

We are looking for a talented and passionate mixed-method Game Researcher to join our team! This role is based in Helsinki, reporting to the Product Research team and supporting one or two games from titles such as Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, Hay Day, mo.co, or other new games currently in development.
The Product Research team is an interdisciplinary group committed to empowering decision-making in Supercell games through player-centric insights. United by our passion for games, curiosity about human behavior, and dedication to scientific rigor, we are looking for someone who shares our enthusiasm.
If you are fascinated by uncovering the "why" and applying it to the "how" within a game development and business context, we would love to hear from you and help bring player centricity and market awareness to our product and portfolio decisions and visions.
In this role, you will…
Translate complex business challenges into research plans and roadmaps. Define, design, execute, and lead research projects and the research roadmap to support decision-making in Supercell games, utilizing the methodologies you consider best suited to the task to uncover insights and empower product iteration and strategic discussion
Identify opportunities for product improvement and innovation. Make recommendations for product iteration and development based on consolidation and synthesized insights from various sources—qualitative and quantitative research, market and competitor data, social listening, and more—about our games, players, competitors, and the broader gaming market.
Collaborate closely with leadership and diverse crafts within game teams. Partner closely with teams across leadership, game design, art and UI/UX, live-ops and monetization, marketing, analytics, and other disciplines to hypothesize, iterate, and socialize research findings effectively
To excel in this role, you are expected to be…
Better yet, these would be desirable but not required…
Experience with or understanding of game development process and cycle and potential insight support needed along the line
A background in social science (psychology, sociology, anthropology, HCI, behavioral economics, cognitive science, neuroscience, or a related field)
A strong understanding of and curiosity about cross-regional cultural differences and underlying market trends in gaming and entertainment
Familiarity with research resources and vendors internationally
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end.
