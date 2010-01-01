Community Marketing, Japan (Full-time Remote)
Per Supercell's mission statement, “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever,” we want to create games that people play and remember for years. Every day, an astounding (and growing) number of players play Supercell's games: Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Boom Beach, & Clash Royale, and marketing’s role is to ensure we continue to engage and enrich our current players and encourage new players to join in on this journey.
To make these five games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our goal, as stated above, is to make the best games that are played by millions, enjoyed for years, and remembered forever. With the spirit of ONE global marketing team, we reach our players across the globe with engaging experiences of our games, delivering marketing initiatives that transcend the digital platform. Such an approach requires that everyone on a team plays multiple roles, and marketers at Supercell are no exception to this.
Our APAC regional marketing team is now looking for a Community Marketer, Japan who will specialize in communicating our vision to our players and bring their voice to our internal teams.
About the Role
Our ideal candidate will be someone who can be the face (and voice) of the regional marketing team to our players in Japan and advocate for our players within the team and the company. Your creativity, strategic thinking, and passion for gaming will elevate our brand presence and build strong relationships within our community. You will be focusing on managing community marketing initiatives for our current live games (Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, and Brawl Stars) by engaging with content creators and members of the community as well as external partners. You will be nourishing our players with community content including, but not limited to, recent game updates, culturally fitting content localization, and more!
You would also be a natural feel for all forms of social media such as Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, Discord, and more. You will also be representing our players towards our internal marketing teams and game teams with organized player feedbacks from those channels.
Plus, we have several ambitious new projects under development with the aim to be “genre-defining” games. To achieve this goal, we expect you to be able to share your insights on the latest trends in games/entertainment/consumer product marketing and innovative vision in creating resonating marketing campaigns and creatives for our ‘genre-defining” games.
We are looking for someone who will dare to take risks and do things differently, from planning to executions, and not be married to traditional ways of marketing. We want a risk-taker who is full of boundary-pushing ideas, someone who knows how to strike the right balance between what has worked before and what is different and new.
We are looking for a passionate individual who plays, loves, lives, and breathes games.
Responsibilities
Develop and manage community initiatives in Japan.
Effectively manage all community operations of Supercell live games by setting priorities and goals, and by collaborating with and adeptly managing external partners
Drive community initiatives, such as offline events or regional esports events, for our players in Japan for our live games and upcoming new games by collaborating with various internal teams across different functions and external partners.
Establish collaborative relationships with Japan’s local external influencers, content creators, and celebrities to generate the virality of our games.
Manage marketing campaigns and oversee contents development pipeline by managing external partners and internal stakeholders in the regions, ensuring the contents reflects our live games visions and be sensible for regional community trends with high level of completion.
Develop and write key campaign messages and copies, especially the ones that resonate with Generation Z.
Will be responsible for day-to-day marketing operations of a live game
Track and analyze community engagement metrics. Use data driven insights to refine strategies, optimize campaigns and measure the impact of community initiatives.
Requirements
5 - 8 years of experience as a marketer, community manager, or content creator or equivalent in the gaming, entertainment, IT, or consumer products industry.
Familiarity with community(or project) management tools and social media platforms
Deep understanding of Japanese pop culture, games, Mangas, TV shows, gaming content etc, along with game player trends in the market.
Strong partner management skills to ensure success by clearly setting priorities and goals.
Logical thinking: Demonstrate short, mid to long-term strategic thinking & ability to plan with a strong analytical eye and attention to detail. Be able to observe and translate our community with translating our relative data.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to interpret data and make data driven decisions
Willingness to learn and try new roles and responsibilities, grit and resilience to learn from mistakes and failures, and to continue trying to ‘Do a better job next time.
Proactive do-er, always ready to roll up their sleeves to jump in for the team.
Outstanding verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills both in English and Japanese.
Must be able to travel to Europe, U.S., China, or other APAC regions multiple times a year
Working Arrangements: Full time remote
This position is full time remote position based in Tokyo, Japan.
During the first period of the employment, it is expected that you would be having a short term relocation, which is supported by the company, to our office in Seoul Korea, for proper onboarding to the team.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.