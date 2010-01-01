Game Design Lead, Clash of Clans

We’re looking for our first ever Game Design Lead for Clash of Clans. As a deeply intricate game that’s been live for 12 years, which we want to make even better for years to come, there are a ton of interesting puzzles to figure out. As Game Design Lead you can help our whole team solve these puzzles by leading our game designers in coming up with fun and innovative solutions.
At Supercell we strongly believe the best teams make the best games. You believe that too and want to build and coach the best team of game designers. You’ll support your designers, however they need you to, in figuring out their pieces of the puzzle. You will synthesise data, feedback and ideas from all sources to understand the big picture and challenges, and use that to build a roadmap the whole team’s excited to get behind.
You also get excited about design challenges and want to help the team to push the game in a new exciting direction. At Supercell, we always shoot for the moon and push the limits of what’s possible even if it means failure. You will incept, deliberate and tinker on innovative features that must surprise and entertain and you should be not afraid of taking risks and exploring new design directions for Clash of Clans.Having experience in strategy games and understanding of live mobile games, you will be able to not only elevate the design team, but also take the game in a new innovative direction.
Meet the Clash of Clans team here.
P.S. We treat applications from hovering and non-hovering gurus equally.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Nice -to-haves?
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.