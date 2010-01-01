Supercell logo
Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Live Ops Manager, Live and New Games

Which button would you press?

Come drive the growth of Supercell’s games through owning and executing live operations! You will have the unique opportunity to work on some of the world's biggest and most recognizable mobile games and directly shape how they are being operated for millions of players every day. 

As a Live Ops Manager, you will deliver on goals for the growth of your game by channelling your razor-sharp focus on performance and operational excellence. Delivering fantastic player experiences and maximizing commercial success is a formula for you to balance. 

You will utilize game data, competitive research, and player feedback to optimize existing and formulate new engagement strategies and then collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate these into highly engaging features and events. Also, you'll analyze and report on engagement & monetization performance, from high-level KPIs to deep dives into specific initiatives.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and own a live ops and monetization strategy that accounts for both audience expectations, as well as company’s business goals
  • Drive the day-to-day execution of the strategy by owning the schedule, targets, and overall success of in-game sales, offers, and live events
  • Own the roadmap of features and tools needed to grow, innovate and improve live ops of your game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders
  • Together with game analysts, conduct quantitative analysis to provide key insights into product performance and uncover opportunities for further engagement and monetization
  • Conduct A/B and multivariate tests to optimize game retention, engagement and monetization metrics
  • Bring to the team an understanding of best-in-class F2P live ops activities, feature design and monetization mechanics

Requirements

  • At least 5 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games
  • Demonstrated track record and experience in running and growing a live free-to-play game
  • Sound product judgment, ability to formulate live ops strategy and present clear, measurable key results that will lead to achieving business goals
  • Hands-on approach and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences
  • Deep understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games
  • Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
  • Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned
  • Extensive knowledge of live operations and monetization trends within the free-to-play business model


Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)



Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

