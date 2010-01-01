Supercell logo
Live Operations & Monetization Lead, Brawl Stars


You could be the Live Operations & Monetization Lead that the Brawl Stars team is calling for. The one to drive growth by owning the strategy and initiatives that impact top line performance. The one to seize the unique opportunity to work on one of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world, and directly shape how they are being operated for millions of players every day.

You’ll build and manage a high performance team that drives business growth and takes game performance to the next level. You build it, you own it! Your team will own the full strategy and operations for live ops, monetization and economy, and it is your responsibility as a Lead to constantly assess and evolve the capabilities required within your team to reach your growth ambitions.

You’re not going solo on the challenge. As a key stakeholder on the game leadership team, you will report directly to the General Manager of your game and collaborate closely with peers across other functions. You will also be a cornerstone of the horizontal Live Operations & Monetization function which aims to continuously raise the performance bar across Supercell, and be actively involved in key strategic company initiatives.

Responsibilities

  • Own strategy and initiatives that drive top line performance of a beloved game franchise with $2bn+ in lifetime revenue and ambitious annual growth targets in 2024 and beyond.
  • Key stakeholder in the game leadership team, reporting directly to the General Manager and collaborating closely with your peers across other functions, including development and marketing.
  • Build and manage a high-performance team consisting of Live Ops Managers, Monetization Managers, and Economy Managers that drives business growth and takes game performance to the next level. Constantly assess and evolve the capabilities required within your team to reach your growth ambitions.
  • Define clear and measurable goals for each initiative driven by your team and understand how it will lead to achieving your business goals.
  • Drive the long, mid and short term strategy for the game’s live operations that includes new features and events to grow engagement, as well as monetization features and mechanics to further improve key monetization metrics.
  • Continuously monitor and identify new opportunities to improve player experience, ensuring a great experience for all players across all stages of their player journey, from a new install, to a loyal fan who’s been playing for years, to a re-engaged player.
  • Ensure your team's decision-making is based on a foundation of solid data and player insights, collaborating closely with key stakeholders across Game Analytics and Research, and continuously assessing whether you are prioritizing the highest impact opportunities to improve the player experience and reach your business goals.
  • Cornerstone of the horizontal Live Operations & Monetization function which aims to continuously raise the performance bar across the company.
  • Active involvement in key strategic company initiatives that will set up the company for future success and drive change in the industry.
  • Opportunity to represent the company and game towards external partners and at industry events, growing our presence and supporting our company wide hiring efforts.

Requirements

  • 10+ years of work experience, with at least 3+ years in a leadership role with product ownership and team lead responsibilities.
  • Prior experience on a free-to-play mobile game that has been operated for multiple years with a strong track record of driving sustained growth.
  • Passion for building and scaling up high-performance teams.
  • Strong understanding of live operations, monetization, and economy and how these capabilities interact with one another and contribute to business success.
  • Able to work effectively and drive collaboration within a cross-discipline game team, including design, engineering, UI/UX, art, and other key functions.
  • Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.


Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


