Live Operations & Monetization Lead, Brawl Stars

You could be the Live Operations & Monetization Lead that the Brawl Stars team is calling for. The one to drive growth by owning the strategy and initiatives that impact top line performance. The one to seize the unique opportunity to work on one of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world, and directly shape how they are being operated for millions of players every day.
You’ll build and manage a high performance team that drives business growth and takes game performance to the next level. You build it, you own it! Your team will own the full strategy and operations for live ops, monetization and economy, and it is your responsibility as a Lead to constantly assess and evolve the capabilities required within your team to reach your growth ambitions.
You’re not going solo on the challenge. As a key stakeholder on the game leadership team, you will report directly to the General Manager of your game and collaborate closely with peers across other functions. You will also be a cornerstone of the horizontal Live Operations & Monetization function which aims to continuously raise the performance bar across Supercell, and be actively involved in key strategic company initiatives.
Press X to continue.
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.