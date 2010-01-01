Senior Server Engineer

We are now looking for experienced Senior Server Engineers to join our Clash of Clans or Clash Royale game teams in Helsinki. As a Server Engineer at Supercell, you'll be embedded in a game team, working closely with other game developers and focusing on making sure that our hundreds of millions of monthly players get the best, most uninterrupted experience possible. Depending on the game and your own interests, you can focus more on the general game server infrastructure or new game feature development – and sometimes you do both.
Communication between server engineers in different game teams is absolutely vital to our success. Our server engineers frequently share learnings, both successes and failures, across game teams to make each team better. You must be humble, pragmatic and willing to admit and explain your mistakes. That way, the next time something goes wrong, we'll all be better prepared.
If you have experience in developing live systems and using virtualized computing, and you understand what it means to support a system with large user volumes, you might just be the person we're looking for!
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
