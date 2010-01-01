Supercell logo
all positions
Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior Server Engineer


We are now looking for experienced Senior Server Engineers to join our Clash of Clans or Clash Royale game teams in Helsinki. As a Server Engineer at Supercell, you'll be embedded in a game team, working closely with other game developers and focusing on making sure that our hundreds of millions of monthly players get the best, most uninterrupted experience possible. Depending on the game and your own interests, you can focus more on the general game server infrastructure or new game feature development – and sometimes you do both.

Communication between server engineers in different game teams is absolutely vital to our success. Our server engineers frequently share learnings, both successes and failures, across game teams to make each team better. You must be humble, pragmatic and willing to admit and explain your mistakes. That way, the next time something goes wrong, we'll all be better prepared.

If you have experience in developing live systems and using virtualized computing, and you understand what it means to support a system with large user volumes, you might just be the person we're looking for!

Responsibilities

  • Design, implementation, deployment and maintenance of highly scalable and available backends for live games
  • Contribute to best practices on reliability and availability
  • Troubleshoot and tune high-volume sharded database systems
  • Periodically offer round-the-clock, first-line support to the production environments, as part of a rotating on-call duty
  • Game teams are typically small, and server engineers will also have the chance to contribute to game design discussions

Requirements

  • Excellent Java programming skills, including experience with server-side Java, concurrency handling, and distributed systems
  • Good experience with Linux shell and scripting languages
  • Database design and implementation skills, and good SQL knowledge
  • Experience with cloud computing (e.g. AWS) and Terraform
  • Being passionate and committed to tasks, and in general an autonomous person with high levels of initiative and energy
  • An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work

Nice-to-haves

  • Knowledge of network protocols and non-blocking IO
  • Previous working experience on high-throughput live systems is a big plus. If absent, then at least a solid appreciation of the challenges involved is expected
  • Prior experience in game development is a plus but not required as long as you are passionate about games
  • Experience in server development without application servers



Benefits and Compensation
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More


About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More


Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)

Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

Valid field name icon
invalid field name icon
Valid field phone icon
invalid field phone icon
Valid field email icon
invalid field email icon
We accept PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG files.
Valid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
invalid field Link to portfolio or other site icon
Valid field Another link icon
invalid field Another link icon
Choose an option. Scroll for more
Select an option
Choose an option
Select an option

This information is optional. We are gathering gender information for statistical data to improve our diversity outreach initiatives. Giving this optional information does not affect your recruitment process in any way.

We at Supercell collect your application data to manage and plan our recruitment activities globally. In the unhappy event that you don’t get selected, we will store your details for future opportunities. If you do not wish to be contacted in the future, please let us know.