Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Boom Beach News Archive
English
30 Sept 2024
Blog – Boom Beach
October Events
23 Sept 2024
Blog – Boom Beach
The Calm Before the Storm
30 Apr 2024
Blog – Boom Beach
May events
29 Apr 2024
Blog – Boom Beach
HQ 26
26 Feb 2024
Blog – Boom Beach
Boomiversary
21 Nov 2023
Blog – Boom Beach
Latest update release!
Previous
1
2
3
Next