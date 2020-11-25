Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
25 Nov 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Meet The Teams!
23 Nov 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Super Troops Changes & New Magic Item!
18 Nov 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Be A Part Of The Clash World Finals!
6 Nov 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Wildcard Results Are In!
3 Nov 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Meet The Wildcard Teams!
24 Apr 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Clashy Tips To Keep You Entertained!
Previous
23
24
25
26
27
Next