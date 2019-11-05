Supercell logo

Games Blogs

Blog Posts
Show All News
CareersCreatorsEsportsEventsGamesGood StuffIlkka’s Long TextsLevel Up
Announcements
Brawl StarsClash of ClansHay DayPeopleSquad BustersSupercell
article image

5 Nov 2019

Blog – Games

Rush Wars Closing

Hey all, It is with a heavy heart that we are here to inform you that we have decided not to continue the Rush Wars beta.

article image

26 Aug 2019

Blog – Games

Welcome to Rush Wars!

We are pleased to announce the beta release of our new game, Rush Wars.

article image

9 Aug 2019

Blog – Games

Party Wizard Party Time

Clash of Clans celebrates turning seven with a bunch of in-game goodies and some...disco fever.

article image

28 Jun 2019

Blog – Games

Hay Day Celebrates 7 Years with Valley Update

Hay Day celebrates its 7-year anniversary with one of the biggest updates in the game's history.

article image

1 May 2019

Blog – Games

Supercell Merchandise Shop Closing

The Supercell Merchandise Shop will be closing on May 31st at 12pm PST.

article image

12 Dec 2018

Blog – Games

Brawl Stars Goes Global

The fast-paced multiplayer game becomes our fifth game to go live globally.

Previous3456Next

Interested in working with us?

See all positions