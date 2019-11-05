5 Nov 2019
Hey all, It is with a heavy heart that we are here to inform you that we have decided not to continue the Rush Wars beta.
26 Aug 2019
We are pleased to announce the beta release of our new game, Rush Wars.
9 Aug 2019
Clash of Clans celebrates turning seven with a bunch of in-game goodies and some...disco fever.
28 Jun 2019
Hay Day celebrates its 7-year anniversary with one of the biggest updates in the game's history.
1 May 2019
The Supercell Merchandise Shop will be closing on May 31st at 12pm PST.
12 Dec 2018
The fast-paced multiplayer game becomes our fifth game to go live globally.