article image

25 Feb 2021

Blog – Games

Supercell ID Is Expanding to New Games

Supercell ID now available also in Beatstar by Space Ape

article image

30 Nov 2020

Blog – Games

Hay Day Pop – Final Update Before Closing the Game

Final update available now as servers will be kept on and game remains playable until end of January 2021

article image

25 Sept 2020

Blog – Games

The Art of Supercell: Pre-Order Now

Your chance to see our game art in unprecedented detail!

article image

12 Sept 2020

Blog – Games

The first ever Clash animated short film Lost & Crowned is out now

Get ready to see an all new side of the Clash Universe!

article image

30 Jul 2020

Blog – Games

Introducing Brawl Stars for Everyone

We’re excited to announce something we’ve never done before in a Supercell game; we’re launching a brand new tailored experience for younger players in Brawl Stars.

article image

16 Mar 2020

Blog – Games

Welcome to the Neighborhood!

The cows have come home: Hay Day Pop is now in beta

