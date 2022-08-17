Supercell logo

17 Aug 2022

Blog – Games

Clash Quest Ending Development

From the Clash Quest team

15 Dec 2021

Blog – Games

We Are Opening a Game Studio in North America to Make Games You Might Not Expect From Us

We are looking for a core team of "founders" to get started

8 Nov 2021

Blog – Games

Clash Mini Reaches Beta & More Clash News

Eight months after our first announcement of 3 Clash games, two have reached beta

23 Aug 2021

Blog – Games

Welcome to Everdale

A message from the development team behind this brand new IP from Supercell, now in soft launch in select regions

2 Apr 2021

Blog – Games

Announcing Three Unique New Clash Games in Development

A message from all of us working on Clash - watch the video for exclusive footage, hit clash.com for the latest news

3 Mar 2021

Blog – Games

The Art of Supercell: 10th Anniversary Edition Out Now

Bringing our players 200 pages of Supercell art in eye-popping detail

