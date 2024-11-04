4 Nov 2024
Synchronic Gaming, Mohamed Light and HMBLE are officially world champions across Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars respectively.
28 Nov 2023
We congratulate the new world champions – Zeta Division for Brawl Stars, Clash Champs for Clash of Clans, and Mugi for Clash Royale!
25 Sept 2022
Congratulations to QW Stephanie and Mohamed Light for becoming the 2022 Clash of Clans and Clash Royale League World Champions respectively!
2021 was a spectacular year for Supercell esports with the Brawl Stars World Finals, Clash of Clans World Championships and Clash Royale League – and three new champions!
11 Jan 2020
Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is an open competition for players across the globe.
20 Dec 2019
Team Liquid outlasted the competition to become the 2019 Clash Royale League (CRL) World Champions at the second annual CRL World Finals, held at Los Angeles’ landmark Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.