Supercell logo

Esports Blogs

Blog Posts
Show All News
CareersCreatorsEsportsEventsGamesGood StuffIlkka’s Long TextsLevel Up
Announcements
Brawl StarsClash of ClansHay DayPeopleSquad BustersSupercell
article image

25 Nov 2019

Blog – Esports

Nova Esports Win Brawl World Finals

Competition continues in 2020 with the global, year-long Brawl Stars Championship.

article image

29 Oct 2019

Blog – Esports

Nova wins Clash World Championship

Following a fierce three-day competition at Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, Nova毛豆 emerged victorious during the inaugural Clash of Clans World Championship as part of ESL One.

article image

19 Aug 2019

Blog – Esports

Brawl Stars World Championship

It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world.

article image

2 Dec 2018

Blog – Esports

Clash of Clans World Championship 2019 Kicks Off

We're partnering with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, to host the Clash of Clans World Championship starting in March 2019.

article image

1 Dec 2018

Blog – Esports

Nova Esports Wins CRL Championships

Nova Esports becomes the first champion of CRL, our official team-based esports league for Clash Royale.

Previous12

Interested in working with us?

See all positions