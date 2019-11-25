25 Nov 2019
Competition continues in 2020 with the global, year-long Brawl Stars Championship.
29 Oct 2019
Following a fierce three-day competition at Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, Nova毛豆 emerged victorious during the inaugural Clash of Clans World Championship as part of ESL One.
19 Aug 2019
It’s finally time to find the best Brawl Stars players in the world.
2 Dec 2018
We're partnering with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, to host the Clash of Clans World Championship starting in March 2019.
1 Dec 2018
Nova Esports becomes the first champion of CRL, our official team-based esports league for Clash Royale.