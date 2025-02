My take on Supercell’s 2018 and things I look forward to this year

Many of you, our players, have been eager to hear more about what we are up to here at Supercell. We’ve never been big on PR – we’d rather focus on creating the best possible games – but I thought that in the spirit of openness I would try writing a blog post to share what happened in 2018 and what we are excited about this year.