Supercell logo

news archive

Blog Posts
CareersCreatorsEsportsEventsGamesGood StuffIlkka’s Long TextsLevel Up
Announcements
Brawl StarsClash of ClansHay DayPeopleSquad BustersSupercell
article image

12 Dec 2018

Blog – Games

Brawl Stars Goes Global

The fast-paced multiplayer game becomes our fifth game to go live globally.

article image

10 Dec 2018

Blog – Games

Never Lose Your Game

Supercell ID is a new service we created to make it easier for players to safeguard their game progress.

article image

5 Dec 2018

Blog – Good Stuff

Supercell Supports Hive Helsinki Code School

Announced at Slush 2018, the new school is supported by a strong lineup of Finnish tech companies and opens its doors for the first semester already in 2019.

article image

2 Dec 2018

Blog – Esports

Clash of Clans World Championship 2019 Kicks Off

We're partnering with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, to host the Clash of Clans World Championship starting in March 2019.

article image

1 Dec 2018

Blog – Esports

Nova Esports Wins CRL Championships

Nova Esports becomes the first champion of CRL, our official team-based esports league for Clash Royale.

Previous131415

Interested in working with us?

See all positions