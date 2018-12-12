12 Dec 2018
Blog – Games
The fast-paced multiplayer game becomes our fifth game to go live globally.
10 Dec 2018
Supercell ID is a new service we created to make it easier for players to safeguard their game progress.
5 Dec 2018
Blog – Good Stuff
Announced at Slush 2018, the new school is supported by a strong lineup of Finnish tech companies and opens its doors for the first semester already in 2019.
2 Dec 2018
Blog – Esports
We're partnering with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, to host the Clash of Clans World Championship starting in March 2019.
1 Dec 2018
Nova Esports becomes the first champion of CRL, our official team-based esports league for Clash Royale.