Data Engineer (Analytics), Hay Day

You know the feeling when you’ve beaten your personal high score? Working in Analytics at Supercell is like having those moments everyday. And better yet, making the best gameplay decision is a perfect blend of intuition and data.
As a Data Engineer in Hay Day, you will own the data landscape for the team, from defining what to collect, how to ensure the quality of it, and how to build the data products that deliver the best results to your fellow team members, including analysts, game designers, QA, live operations managers and anyone who wants to augment their intuition with hard facts.
We are working towards being hypothesis driven and for that - we need your skills to help us build our data and tooling to be ready to continuously improve our service. Picture yourself leveling up our tooling to legendary status of the highest of echelons. Rock solid and modern, others would say. Continuously raising the bar is your choice of approach.
You won’t be playing a follow-the-script type of a game with us. You are the forward-thinking, data-loving problem solver type who is seasoned to spot opportunities even when they're in stealth mode.
You’ll be joining a company where thoughtfulness, quality and focus are kept in high regard. We are passionate about not compromising on quality and choosing a long term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
Time to send us your application?
Responsibilities
Owner of Hay Day specific data pipelines and data products.
Plan, execute and maintain the roadmaps for data engineering improvement in your team, as well as integrating company wide data engineering initiatives.
Define what data is collected to best serve our business needs.
Design and implement the server-side tracking events for new and existing features.
Build data pipelines to deliver new datasets and discover new insights.
Proactively suggest and implement improvements that increase scalability, robustness and availability of data systems.
Together with the analytics engineering team, contribute to developing the company wide vision and strategy for data engineering practices.
Requirements
+5 years of experience in data engineering or another relevant domain
Expert knowledge of Python and SQL
Highly proactive and independent doer
Strong communication skills
Track record of maintaining large scale ETL processes
Experience with modern data stack
Familiarity with large scale data warehouse technologies (e.g. Databricks, Spark)
Familiarity of build, deployment and orchestration tools
Passion for pumping out the highest quality data in a fast-paced environment
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.