Senior Data Engineer, Marketing Data

The Marketing organization at Supercell plays a crucial role in our mission to bring our games to as many players as possible. If you're passionate about driving growth in the mobile gaming industry through data, engineering, and applied data science, we’d love to hear from you! We're looking for a talented Data Engineer to help us make our mission a reality. This role can be based in Helsinki or London.
Team
The Marketing Data Team is an integral part of Supercell’s broader Analytics organization, enabling our games to measure, analyze, and optimize the impact of their investments. Through data and technology solutions, we help to enable sustainable growth at scale, ensuring Supercell remains among the top 10 mobile game publishers worldwide.
Our team delivers a wide range of services across Supercell, including data modeling, attribution, measurement, analytics, and data science support to help with data-driven decision-making.
Job
We are seeking a highly skilled Data or MLOps Engineer to join our Marketing Data team. In this role, you will leverage your expertise in data engineering and MLOps to help optimize performance marketing budgets by building scalable data pipelines, ensuring robust and reliable data models, and automating the team’s workflows to enhance efficiency and productivity.
You will work closely with central data and game teams to create, develop, and maintain marketing data pipelines while also being responsible for deploying and managing the team's data applications, including ML models.
You should have a deep understanding of modern data modeling principles, analytics engineering, and the MLOps tech stack. Experience leading data engineering initiatives is a strong plus, along with a solid grasp of the unique challenges and demands of performance marketing, user acquisition technologies, and managing data at scale in mobile gaming companies.
Responsibilities
Design and develop scalable data models, pipelines, and transformations to support user acquisition efforts.
Own and manage the team’s data ETLs, ensuring high data quality, consistency, and reliability.
Deployment and maintenance of ML models at scale. Business data science experience is a plus.
Build and maintain automation tools that empower Analysts and Data Scientists to support UA managers and media buyers in their daily work.
Ensure marketing data engineering priorities are aligned with the company’s data ecosystem development.
Collaborate with the team to further develop and enhance our marketing technologies and data capabilities.
Role Requirements
5+ years of experience in the design, development, and maintenance of data products and applications.
Expert knowledge of PySpark, Python and SQL.
Proven track record of maintaining large-scale ETL processes.
Strong familiarity with the AWS data stack and experience with large-scale data warehouse technologies (we use Databricks).
Knowledge of CI/CD and data orchestration tools.
Ability to comfortably work in an international, fast-paced, challenging, and stimulating organization.
A passion for gaming and enhancing player experiences. Proactive mindset.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
