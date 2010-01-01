Director, Brand Partnerships
At Supercell, our games have been downloaded billions of times and are loved by hundreds of millions of players every month. Our mission? To have our games played by as many people as possible—and remembered forever. To get there, we’re building iconic global franchises that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s most beloved brands.
Our Entertainment & Partnerships (E&P) team is at the forefront of this mission—expanding the reach and emotional resonance of our IP through strategic collaborations and partnerships that spark cultural moments and deepen fan engagement.
We’re looking for a Director, Brand Partnerships to lead the search, negotiation, and execution of trendsetting brand collaborations that capture attention, create unforgettable co-marketing moments, and excite Supercell’s global community of players. This role is also pivotal in forging major brand partnerships that elevate Supercell’s games and IP into broader cultural relevance on a global scale.
What You’ll Do
Find Breakthrough Opportunities
Hunt for Breakthrough Collaborations: Proactively seek out brands, creators, and partners across industries to drive exciting, buzzworthy collaborations that spark player passion and fuel cultural conversations.
Expand Our Cultural Footprint: Keep a constant pulse on global trends, fandoms, and cultural movements to ensure Supercell collaborations feel fresh, relevant, and ahead of the curve.
Grow a World-Class Pipeline: Build and maintain a strong, forward-looking pipeline of collaboration and partnership opportunities across key industries, regions, and cultural touchpoints.
Represent Supercell: Be a key ambassador at major trade shows, summits, and industry events, providing strategic direction and uncovering new partnership opportunities that align with our vision.
Accomplish with Excellence
Negotiate and Execute Deals: Lead end-to-end negotiations and deal structuring for brand and promotional partnerships, ensuring mutual value and creative excellence.
Craft Killer Materials: Develop compelling presentations, pitch decks, and strategic updates that engage potential partners with storytelling that captures the magic of Supercell’s worlds.
Amplify Our Brand Impact
Drive Brand Visibility: Identify and secure strategic partnership opportunities that put Supercell’s games and IP at the forefront of global brand awareness, reaching new audiences across diverse markets.
Amplify Co-Marketing: Partner with Marketing, Comms, and Community teams to maximize the storytelling, reach, and impact of every collaboration and co-marketing activation.
Champion Supercell’s DNA: Ensure every collaboration and partnership authentically reflects the creativity, values, and spirit of Supercell’s beloved games and characters.
What We’re Looking For
12+ years of experience driving brand partnerships, collaborations, or licensing programs, ideally with a focus on entertainment, gaming, fashion, lifestyle, or youth culture.
Proven ability to identify cultural trends early and translate them into meaningful business opportunities.
A masterful dealmaker with strong negotiation skills and a collaborative, solution-oriented mindset.
A creative strategist with a track record of developing partnerships that generate excitement, engagement, and brand love.
End-to-end builder: Proven ability to take partnerships from first concept through negotiation, execution, co-marketing, and successful launch.
Excellent communication, presentation, and storytelling skills.
Strong global perspective and experience working across diverse markets and cultures.
Passion for games, gaming culture, and entertainment is a strong plus.
Work Style & Travel Expectations
Hybrid in Los Angeles: This role is based out of our Manhattan Beach office, with an expectation to be onsite at least 2 days per week to collaborate closely with our Entertainment & Partnerships team, participate in creative working sessions, and connect in-person with partners and peers.
Global Travel (~25%): This is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with international travel (~25%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and around the world, attend industry events, and engage directly with licensing agents, partners, and retailers across key markets
Why You’ll Love It Here
This isn’t just a job — it’s a chance to shape the future of one of the most loved gaming brands in the world. You’ll drive bold brand collaborations that spark culture, build unforgettable fan moments, and help Supercell’s IP show up in new and exciting ways beyond the screen.
If you’re passionate about culture, creativity, and unlocking the power of iconic partnerships, we’d love to hear from you.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Los Angeles, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Los Angeles is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.