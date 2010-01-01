Supercell Information Security team is looking for a Senior IT Security Engineer.
At the Supercell Information Security team, we provide information security insight, services and solutions for the whole company. We take our part in upholding the Supercell culture of team autonomy and openness very seriously, and do our utmost to help each team develop and choose the solutions that best fit their needs.
Here at Supercell, we value right outcomes, not adherence to complex policies. For us, information security must never be an obstacle but a part of the mindset, enabling our development to move fast while staying secure and allowing the company to choose the risks it wants to take.
As an IT Security Engineer, you will work very closely with our global IT team to design, build and automate security improvements that make us and our players more secure, while at the same time aiming to improve user experience and remove roadblocks. While you may be aware of compliance requirements, we’re not here to tick boxes, rather to do meaningful improvements that make us better in things that matter.
You enjoy developing automation and securing complex systems, yet you realize a major part of security is not achievable with systems, only with human-to-human interaction. You don’t enjoy blasting people around you with security jargon but are comfortable examining the pros and cons of choices in a way professionals of other trades can grasp. You also understand when it’s necessary to act fast, as well as when to step back and look at the bigger picture in a more analytical fashion.
If you are passionate about designing and implementing robust and secure systems and advancing our culture, this is the right job for you.
Responsibilities
Participate in defining what information security means at Supercell, on both strategic and tactical level
Work in close cooperation with our global IT team on all of their security needs
Help integrate security tooling into team and individual workflows in a pragmatic way
Facilitate security assessments, remediations and drive projects forward
Work with external consultants to implement parts of our information security toolkit
Take part in Incident Response activities
Requirements
5+ years of applicable experience in a similar role
Experience in modern tooling (SSO, endpoint protection, logging and metrics, zero-trust networking)
Comfortable with IP networking, routing, firewalls, VLANs and network segregation
Creativity in automating everything that makes sense to automate, either due to passion or due to profound laziness in doing stuff robots do better than us
Able to evaluate risk and design measured mitigations
Comfortable with working in an international, fast-paced, challenging and stimulating organization
Able to step away from security jargon and focus on what’s important
Proactivity and a curious mind
Nice-to-haves
Familiar with information security requirements, processes, frameworks and tools
Experience with security tooling and infrastructure automation (e.g. Terraform) on AWS or GCP
Experience in not-so-modern tooling (AD, physical infrastructure etc)
Hands-on experience with one or more of Okta, VMWare Workspace One, Palo Alto Panorama and Cortex
Experience in securing networks containing significant amounts of AV (Audio/Video) and conferencing equipment
If this sounds like you, please send us your application (CV and Cover/motivational letter).
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
