Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior IT Security Engineer

Supercell Information Security team is looking for a Senior IT Security Engineer.

At the Supercell Information Security team, we provide information security insight, services and solutions for the whole company. We take our part in upholding the Supercell culture of team autonomy and openness very seriously, and do our utmost to help each team develop and choose the solutions that best fit their needs. 

Here at Supercell, we value right outcomes, not adherence to complex policies. For us, information security must never be an obstacle but a part of the mindset, enabling our development to move fast while staying secure and allowing the company to choose the risks it wants to take.

As an IT Security Engineer, you will work very closely with our global IT team to design, build and automate security improvements that make us and our players more secure, while at the same time aiming to improve user experience and remove roadblocks. While you may be aware of compliance requirements, we’re not here to tick boxes, rather to do meaningful improvements that make us better in things that matter.

You enjoy developing automation and securing complex systems, yet you realize a major part of security is not achievable with systems, only with human-to-human interaction. You don’t enjoy blasting people around you with security jargon but are comfortable examining the pros and cons of choices in a way professionals of other trades can grasp. You also understand when it’s necessary to act fast, as well as when to step back and look at the bigger picture in a more analytical fashion.

If you are passionate about designing and implementing robust and secure systems and advancing our culture, this is the right job for you.

Responsibilities

  • Participate in defining what information security means at Supercell, on both strategic and tactical level

  • Work in close cooperation with our global IT team on all of their security needs

  • Help integrate security tooling into team and individual workflows in a pragmatic way

  • Facilitate security assessments, remediations and drive projects forward

  • Work with external consultants to implement parts of our information security toolkit

  • Take part in Incident Response activities

Requirements

  • 5+ years of applicable experience in a similar role

  • Experience in modern tooling (SSO, endpoint protection, logging and metrics, zero-trust networking)

  • Comfortable with IP networking, routing, firewalls, VLANs and network segregation

  • Creativity in automating everything that makes sense to automate, either due to passion or due to profound laziness in doing stuff robots do better than us

  • Able to evaluate risk and design measured mitigations

  • Comfortable with working in an international, fast-paced, challenging and stimulating organization

  • Able to step away from security jargon and focus on what’s important

  • Proactivity and a curious mind

Nice-to-haves

  • Familiar with information security requirements, processes, frameworks and tools

  • Experience with security tooling and infrastructure automation (e.g. Terraform) on AWS or GCP

  • Experience in not-so-modern tooling (AD, physical infrastructure etc)

  • Hands-on experience with one or more of Okta, VMWare Workspace One, Palo Alto Panorama and Cortex

  • Experience in securing networks containing significant amounts of AV (Audio/Video) and conferencing equipment

If this sounds like you, please send us your application (CV and Cover/motivational letter).

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More

You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More

You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More

This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More

Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


