Seoul – onsite – full-time, permanent

Regional Marketing, Korea


Per Supercell's mission statement, “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever,” we want to create games that people play and remember for years. Every day, an astounding (and growing) number of players play Supercell's games: Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Squad Busters, Boom Beach, & Clash Royale, and marketing’s role is to ensure we continue to engage and enrich our current players and encourage new players to join in on this journey.

To make these Six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our goal, as stated above, is to make the best games that are played by millions, enjoyed for years, and remembered forever. With the spirit of ONE global marketing team, we reach our players across the globe with engaging experiences of our games, delivering marketing initiatives that transcend the digital platform. Such an approach requires everyone on a team to play multiple roles, and Marketers at Supercell are not an exception.

Our APAC regional marketing in Seoul is looking for a Regional Marketer who will drive brand and product marketing in the APAC region, specifically for the gaming market in Korea.

About the Role

You will play a core role in the team that 1) develops and executes the marketing campaign of our live games (Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hayday, Squad Busters and Brawl Stars); 2) prepare for new game launch(es), and provide insights on in-game content, game services, live ops, and industry trends to support the aforementioned.

You are expected to dive deep into our current live games (Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Squad Busters and Brawl Stars) and be involved with both the planning and execution of marketing campaigns. In doing so, you are expected to take ownership of communication with our internal teams (game developers/designers/artists, data analysts, product/brand/ performance marketers, community managers, marketing artists, etc.) and with our external partners.

Plus, we have several ambitious new projects under development with the aim to be “genre-defining” games. To achieve this goal, you are expected to play a critical role in bringing regional market and player insights to the teams. You are expected to develop and deliver innovative and trendsetting marketing campaigns and strategies that befit the genre-defining nature of the games under development.

We are looking for someone who will dare to take risks and do things differently, from planning to executions, and not be married to traditional ways of marketing.

We are looking for a passionate individual who plays, loves, lives, and breathes games.




Responsibilities

  • Develop, execute, and manage Korea marketing campaigns (online and offline) for our live games and upcoming new games by collaborating with various internal teams across different functions and external partners.
  • Own and streamline communication and collaboration between internal teams (game developers/designers/artists, data analysts, product/brand/ performance marketers, community managers, marketing artists, etc.) and external partners.
  • Conduct a comprehensive analysis of regional marketing metrics to measure campaign effectiveness, identify opportunities for improvement and investments, and execute a data-driven marketing strategy.
  • Execute campaigns and initiatives based on a hypothesis-and-evidence-based approach by executing and verifying your strategy and plans with a logical premise based on market insight and data analysis followed by similar data/results-based post-mortem.
  • Experiment and take controlled risks to enhance further and build brand equity and awareness in Korea and APAC.
  • Continue to push to find the right balance of existing traditional marketing channels vs. up-and-coming media, content, and trends.

Requirements

  • 10+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, or equivalent roles in the gaming, entertainment, IT, or consumer products industry.
  • Experience in marketing multiple games, products, or services simultaneously in both online and offline platforms
  • Experience in marketing data analysis, ability to interpret and translate the findings driven by observing and analyzing marketing data into actionable future marketing initiatives.
  • A strategic mindset to develop a marketing vision. Excellence in execution to bring ideas to life. Not hesitating to get hands dirty, and a solid analytical eye and attention to detail.
  • Experience in data-driven performance marketing, including user-acquisition marketing and influencer marketing.
  • Great understanding of gamers and gaming experience between casual players and mid/hardcore players in multiple genres.
  • Willingness to take risks and drive innovation with the right combination of logic and intuition-based thinking.
  • Understanding of social media platforms and content such as YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter; short-form videos, stills, etc. would be a plus
  • Outstanding verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills in English are a must.
  • Must be able to travel to Europe, U.S., China, or Japan multiple times a year.



Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in Seoul, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Seoul is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)



Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

We accept PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG files.
This information is optional. We are gathering gender information for statistical data to improve our diversity outreach initiatives. Giving this optional information does not affect your recruitment process in any way.

