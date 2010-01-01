Supercell logo
Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior Cloud Engineer, Data Platform

Are you excited about building a world-class data platform and working with cloud infrastructure that handles petabytes of data? Then let’s talk!

Data that we collect plays a central role in how we make decisions and improve our games to serve players the best way possible. Our data platform is designed to make sure the data is correct, up to date, and easily accessible in a secure way. In this position you will be responsible for ensuring the cloud infrastructure that powers our data platform is rock solid and follows modern best practices. You will be actively contributing to taking our data platform to the next level and solving unique challenges arising from the massive scale.

In this role we value a versatile skill set ranging from strong devops experience to uncompromising attitude towards high data quality. We are aiming to strengthen our team with experts passionate about large scale deployments, high-load high-availability systems and real-time data collection. We also expect you to proactively advance our cloud tech stack and drive improvement discussions in collaboration with the rest of the team as well as data and cloud engineers across the company.

Responsibilities 

  • Own and improve the infrastructure for data collection, storage and processing

  • Proactively suggest and implement improvements that increase scalability, robustness and availability of data systems

  • Own cloud data infrastructure, deployment pipelines and monitoring systems

  • Participate in 24/7 on-call to maintain batch and real-time data infrastructure

  • Contribute to common data tooling to enhance engineering productivity

  • Drive company-wide initiatives that advance the data architecture

  • Together with the rest of the team, develop vision and strategy for the data platform

Requirements

  • 5+ years of experience in designing, developing and maintaining cloud data infrastructure

  • Strong DevOps oriented mindset

  • Track record of maintaining large scale applications or ETL pipelines

  • Experience with AWS infrastructure, especially user management, networking and security

  • Extensive Infrastructure as Code experience (e.g. Terraform or CloudFormation)

  • Knowledge of Docker, deployment pipelines and monitoring systems

  • Familiarity with data processing technologies such as Kinesis, Spark, Spark Streaming is a plus

  • Software development experience (preferably Java or Python) is a plus 

  • Ability to innovate and work independently

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More

You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More

You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More

This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More

Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.

And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)


Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

