Senior Technical Designer, New Game Team
A few years ago, Supercell started two new game development teams in North America. These teams represent a unique & incredible opportunity for the team members: the full creative freedom & independence of creating a new game, without the distractions and uncertainties of establishing and running a new company. A big motivation for pursuing this effort is to create new kinds of games that players haven’t yet seen from Supercell. We want to create unique new gameplay experiences across multiple platforms, not just mobile. In other words: let’s build something new!
One of these teams is looking for an experienced technical designer to take our game’s core gameplay and technical systems to the next level. We are still prototyping and as a core team member, you’re energized by the ambition, creativity, and responsibility it represents. This is a highly collaborative role that would have influence on the game concept, core systems and mechanics design as well. We aren’t looking for a purely paper designer; this role requires hands-on implementation and iteration. This is an opportunity for growth, ownership and doing your best work yet.
Responsibilities
Lead the design and development of deep, robust game systems and mechanics for core gameplay including combat, player movement and interactions
Design and prototype end-to-end experiences with satisfying and novel core mechanics and loops to deliver a rewarding and immersive player experience
Create fluid player interactions with rich feedback and polished game feel
Use visual and written scripting languages to create, iterate, and balance game mechanics and modular systems.
Implement tuning and data changes required for optimization of the player experience, using both qualitative and quantitative data on our player types and motivations
Contribute to the game direction & design choices, with an eye for detail in building the most immersive and captivating player experiences
Requirements
Demonstrated mastery of game development and design, through commercial or indie projects focusing on game systems and progression
Ability to prototype and implement systems using Unreal blueprints or authoring in C/C++
Collaborate closely with other disciplines like game design, art, and sound
Ability to work independently in a high trust environment, while taking initiative and creating novel solutions for moving game development forward in new ways
A high bar for excellence around ambition and quality
Comfort with taking risks. You see failure as a learning process
Approach your teammates and peers with kindness and humility. Offering thoughtful, constructive feedback on both the work and your team.
Ability to work remotely during core hours: 10:00am-4:00pm PST
Ability to travel ~ once a month domestically and ~ twice a year internationally for up to 1 week
Nice to Haves
Experience in mobile and PC game development
Experience in tuning the feel of the game
A passion for co-operative/social player experiences
Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration
What’s in it for you:
The stability, support, and inspiration of being part of one of the best gaming companies in the world, combined with being a core member of a new game team in a new studio. This all adds up to:
Opportunity to have a large impact on the direction and execution of a new game title
Working with some of the most talented and ambitious teammates in the industry
Ability to create without the drag of large studio processes and hierarchies, nor the distractions of starting your own company
The opportunity to make something that earns a spot in the history of important games
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $188,000 – $281,000/yr. your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in San Francisco, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to San Francisco is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
