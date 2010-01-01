Software Engineer (Data), Product Research

You know that feeling when you beat your personal high score? At Supercell, working in Analytics is a lot like that—every day brings fresh opportunities to combine creativity and data-driven insights to make our games even better.
About the Team
The Product Research team at Supercell is an interdisciplinary group committed to empowering decision-making in our games through player-centric insights. We work closely with game teams and other functions to drive decisions in game design, live-ops, monetization, product strategy, and innovation—all aimed at creating business impact and better player experiences.
We're looking for a talented Software Engineer with experience in data engineering. In this role, you will combine your expertise in building robust backend systems, with building and maintaining datasets that transform complex data into intuitive dashboards that provide actionable insights for our teams
What You’ll Do
Empower Player Surveys: Develop and maintain our survey technology infrastructure to seamlessly connect player feedback with their behavioral data, providing Supercell with a holistic view of player experiences and enabling valuable insights from millions of players worldwide.
Create Intuitive Dashboards: Build and optimize interactive visualization tools that make survey results and insights easily accessible to the research team and stakeholders across game teams and disciplines, adapting to evolving business needs and delivering timely insights.
Design Data Architecture: Develop robust data structures and workflows to efficiently store, process, and integrate survey data with behavioral metrics and business KPIs, ensuring data integrity and analytical power.
Democratize Data Access: Enable broad usage of survey data across the organization by delivering clear documentation, user-friendly interfaces, and comprehensive guidance, while maintaining strict governance and compliance requirements.
Integrate Data Systems: Build and maintain reliable pipelines to seamlessly incorporate survey responses into the core player data ecosystem, creating a unified view of player behavior and sentiment.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the Supercell survey technology stack (infrastructure, backend, client).
Own team-specific data pipelines and products end-to-end.
Define what data is collected to serve our evolving business needs.
Develop pipelines to deliver new datasets, uncover insights, and improve decision-making.
Continuously improve the scalability, reliability, and performance of our data systems.
Support data analysts and other stakeholders with timely, accurate data.
Requirements
5+ years in Backend or Data Engineering or a related field.
Experience in backend development using Java, including designing and maintaining scalable RESTful APIs.
Expertise in Python and SQL, with the ability to guide others in querying and best practices.
Hands-on experience with AWS services, including ECS, DynamoDB, S3, CloudFront, Kinesis, CloudWatch, Firehose, Glue, and VPC Peering.
Proficiency in Terraform (or CloudFormation) for infrastructure-as-code (IaC) and cloud resource automation.
Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines, Docker, and container orchestration best practices.
Ability to work independently to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues across backend services, infrastructure, and data pipelines.
Proactive, independent, and passionate about delivering high-quality data in a fast-paced environment.
Strong communication skills and fluency in English.
Nice to have
Ability to troubleshoot and develop client-side C++ codebase.
Familiarity with modern data stacks (e.g., Databricks, Spark) and build/orchestration tools.
Success in This Role
You’ll be the go-to expert for data-related questions, helping teammates query effectively and responsibly. You’ll create a foundation of trust in our data products and contribute to a culture that values thoughtful, scalable solutions for long-term success.
Benefits and Compensation
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
