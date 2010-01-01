Workforce Manager, Player Support

At Supercell, we believe that great support is part of a great game experience. Our Player Support team is a core part of how we keep millions of players happy, informed, and heard. To make that happen at scale, we’re looking for a Workforce Manager to lead our forecasting, planning, and resource strategy across our global support operations.
About the Role
As our Workforce Manager, you’ll be responsible for forecasting support demand and ensuring we have the right people in the right places at the right times. From planning ahead for a major game update to optimizing coverage across time zones, you’ll help shape the strategy behind how we scale world-class player support.
What You’ll Do
Forecast Support Demand: Analyze historical data, player trends, and incident volumes to forecast staffing needs across internal and partner teams.
Strategic Resource Planning: Build long-term workforce plans to ensure scalable, sustainable support aligned with projected player growth and seasonality.
Financial Oversight: Align headcount planning with annual operating plans and budget goals, balancing cost control with operational effectiveness.
Team Performance & Enablement: Oversee support team performance and collaborate with Learning & Development to ensure agents are trained and ready for upcoming demand shifts.
Forecast Accuracy & Reporting: Build and share dashboards that track forecast accuracy and surface insights to improve future planning.
Partner Collaboration: Work closely with external partners to ensure workforce flexibility and alignment with Supercell’s service expectations.
Who You Are
A strategic thinker with a sharp analytical mind and strong command of data-driven decision-making.
Experienced in workforce planning for large-scale or 24/7 operations — preferably in gaming, tech, or a fast-paced B2C environment.
Comfortable working with both numbers and people — able to communicate complex forecasts to a variety of stakeholders.
Passionate about delivering great service and supporting the teams that make it happen.
Bonus Points If You Have
Experience managing BPO or outsourced teams across multiple geographies.
Hands-on experience with workforce management tools and dashboards (e.g., NICE, Verint, Excel, Tableau).
An understanding of how product launches or live events impact player support needs.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.