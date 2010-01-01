Data & Insights Lead, Player Care

As the Data & Insights Lead, you will take charge of all aspects of data that shape our player care strategies. Your work will inform both proactive and reactive initiatives, ensuring we understand our players’ needs, anticipate potential challenges, and continuously enhance the player experience. Your role will work on bringing data science & machine learning to be part of our processes, enhancing service quality, and delivering actionable insights to improve player experience. Collaborating across teams, you will ensure data-driven decision-making is at the heart of all operations, creating a measurable impact on business goals.
This role will report to the Head of Central Data & Analytics and work closely with multiple Supercell teams. You’ll collaborate closely with leaders across Player Care teams to drive data-focused decisions prioritising player satisfaction and safety. You will find your second home alongside our other Data Leads - from games to marketing data science to engineering.
Key Responsibilities
Insights Development & Analysis & AI: Lead the development of player insights by working with data across Player Care teams. Translate data into actionable strategies that improve player satisfaction and address emerging issues within the player community. Implement predictive analytics and machine learning to anticipate challenges and optimize our service delivery. Focus on delivering measurable outcomes aligned with broader business objectives.
Collaborative Strategy & Alignment: Work hand-in-hand with the Player Care teams to ensure data needs are met and aligned with Player Care’s objectives. Foster a collaborative environment where data professionals thrive, expand their skills, and contribute meaningfully to business success.
Team Support & Guidance: Support the work of Data Scientists, Analysts, and a Data Engineer in the team. Foster a collaborative environment where data professionals are empowered to share insights and drive impact and expand their technical and strategical thinking.
Reporting & Metrics Development: Develop and manage dashboards, reports, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that track the effectiveness of Player Care’s initiatives. Present findings to leadership and leverage data to refine strategies, enhance player care experiences, and drive continuous improvement.
Innovation & Best Practices: Stay informed about industry trends, data analytics advancements, and best practices to ensure our Player Care data strategy remains cutting-edge and competitive. Continuously seek opportunities to improve infrastructure, streamline workflows, and scale capabilities to meet evolving business needs.
Qualifications
Experience: Proven experience in data analytics, data science, or business intelligence, ideally in a role that combines insights and strategy with direct impact on player or customer care. Track record of integrating data into business operations for measurable outcomes, regardless of industry. Experience in thinking about how to solve problems with modern data science, including machine learning and AI.
Leadership & Collaboration: Strong leadership skills with experience managing and guiding data professionals. Skilled in fostering collaboration across teams and creating alignment on data priorities. Demonstrated ability to lead and develop data teams. Skilled in fostering collaboration across diverse stakeholders to align priorities and achieve results.
Technical Skills: Proficiency in data tools and technologies such as SQL, Python, R, and data visualization platforms (e.g., Tableau). Experience on managing complex datasets that cross the domain boundaries. This role will includes hands-on work and understanding of data science and data engineering is a requirement to lead the team effectively.
Communication & Influence: Ability to communicate complex data concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Experience driving cross-functional alignment and influencing decision-making in a matrixed environment.
This role offers a unique opportunity to shape how we care for our players through data-driven insights, working alongside passionate teams to create safe spaces and ensure our players’ voices are heard!
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.