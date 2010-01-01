Monetization Manager, Supercell Store

It’s time to ship! We’re looking for an analytical, organized and effective monetization manager to help us make the Supercell Store an incredible experience for our players. In this role, you will be joined at the hip with the best Live Ops and Monetization teams in mobile gaming. You’ll learn deeply from them about their audiences as you help plan how their offers, events, and in-game moments best translate to the web.
You’ll build and ship new features with rapid iteration, working side by side with engineers, designers and QA. And you’ll drive improvements to merchandizing, offer construction and player messaging with marketers, data scientists and community managers. Come work with some of the biggest and most recognizable games in the industry, and drive noticeable impact for players from day one!
This position can be based in Helsinki or in London.
Responsibilities
Deeply understand every Supercell game’s economy, engagement calendars and audiences
Own and execute on every Supercell franchise’s web store offer calendar
Level up the player experience across the entire purchase funnel to drive improvements to conversion and retention
Develop new monetization strategies that align with each games’ strategic developments
Identify new features and tools to further improve monetization efforts of each game, and directly coordinate their development with the dev team
Track and evaluate results of your efforts on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis to ensure positive uplift in both the short and long term
Collaborate with Live Ops Managers, Economy Managers, and Game Analysts to assure monetization efforts are contributing to long term success and have positive impacts on the player experience
Requirements
At least 2 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games
Prior experience planning and operating in-app offers in a live game, with excellent attention to detail and an eye for quality
Experience driving economy and monetization design, including engagement drivers in live service games
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
Facility with data. The ability to pull your own numbers from a data warehouse and package them in a way that will make an impact for game teams. Familiarity with SQL is a plus
The ability to move fast, act decisively, get stuff done, taking responsibility for end-to-end feature development
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Experience working to support game teams and successfully delivering wins for them
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.