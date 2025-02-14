We at Supercell, one of the largest mobile gaming companies in revenue, are now looking for an Accounting Trainee to join our Finance Team based in our Helsinki office. This is a great opportunity to further develop your skills on purchase invoicing and accounting, so apply now – or regret forever!
You might be the Accounting Trainee we’re looking for, if you are interested in becoming an expert in accounting and already have some experience of purchase invoices. When it comes to numbers, we expect you to have a systematic approach and accurate and reliable working style to the last detail. The role is fixed-term ca. from end-March till mid-October 2025. Depending on your situation this can be a full-time or a part-time job (min. 3 days a week) and the start and end dates are flexible.
As an Accounting Trainee you will be working in a passionate team of financial accounting professionals and you will be performing hands-on financial accounting tasks.
Please send in you application before February 14th 2025 end of the day EET.
Responsibilities
Purchase invoice processing in an international environment, including responsibility of account assignments, invoice circulation and VAT handling together with experienced team
Travel claim processing and supporting the Supercellians with them
Participating in monthly closing tasks
Statistics Finland reporting
Other day-to-day accounting tasks
Requirements
Ongoing studies in accounting (preferably you are a 2+ year student)
Basic accounting skills and basic knowledge of processes (e.g. invoice, travel and expense invoice processing)
Passion for credits and debits
Open, flexible and service minded personality
Good skills in English and Finnish
Please note that you need to have the ability to work in Finland: citizenship, residency or permit, including a Finnish tax card. Unfortunately we do not offer any relocation support for this position.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.