Business Development & Partnerships Manager, APAC/Korea

Given the huge and passionate global audiences of our games, we believe brand, entertainment, and commercial partnerships can play a big role in entertaining our players and achieving our long term business goals. We are looking for an entrepreneurial and highly collaborative individual who will evaluate and pursue new business and growth opportunities through partnerships that will contribute to Supercell and its games’ business goals. This role will be part of Supercell’s Business Development & Partnerships (BD&P) team, within the APAC Regional Marketing Team based in our Seoul, South Korea office.
The BD&P team is the central organization for structuring, negotiating, and executing third-party partnerships, including technology deals, platform relationships, and publishing partnerships. BD&P collaborates closely with internal functions and game teams to support and achieve each game team’s objectives.
The APAC team, in turn, partners with each game team to drive game growth across the APAC region, in alignment with Supercell’s mission “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever.” The APAC Marketing Team plays a key role in engaging and enriching current players while attracting new players, building and nurturing relationships with Supercell’s entire player community to support this mission.
We are seeking a Business Development Manager, who is capable of working with the team to evaluate business opportunities and support the management and execution of deals. The successful candidate will pay a key role in delivering against the Business Development & Partnership team’s objectives as a partner to our game team’s broader targets. This person will also work closely with other functions such as marketing and legal to support the execution of strategic partnerships with 3rd parties.
This role is ideal for an individual who can work independently and collaboratively to manage specified business development and strategic partnership functions. They will be comfortable with ambiguity and will use knowledge and skill set via Supercell's internal BD playbooks to bring innovative and compelling partnerships to life. The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of trends across tech, entertainment, cultural trends and consumer products as well as gaming industries.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Luckily, moving to Seoul is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
