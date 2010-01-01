Supercell logo
Seoul – onsite – full-time, permanent

Business Development & Partnerships Manager, APAC/Korea

Given the huge and passionate global audiences of our games, we believe brand, entertainment, and commercial partnerships can play a big role in entertaining our players and achieving our long term business goals. We are looking for an entrepreneurial and highly collaborative individual who will evaluate and pursue new business and growth opportunities through partnerships that will contribute to Supercell and its games’ business goals. This role will be part of Supercell’s Business Development & Partnerships (BD&P) team, within the APAC Regional Marketing Team based in our Seoul, South Korea office.

The BD&P team is the central organization for structuring, negotiating, and executing third-party partnerships, including technology deals, platform relationships, and publishing partnerships. BD&P collaborates closely with internal functions and game teams to support and achieve each game team’s objectives.

The APAC team, in turn, partners with each game team to drive game growth across the APAC region, in alignment with Supercell’s mission “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever.” The APAC Marketing Team plays a key role in engaging and enriching current players while attracting new players, building and nurturing relationships with Supercell’s entire player community to support this mission.

We are seeking a Business Development Manager, who is capable of working with the team to evaluate business opportunities and support the management and execution of deals. The successful candidate will pay a key role in delivering against the Business Development & Partnership team’s objectives as a partner to our game team’s broader targets. This person will also work closely with other functions such as marketing and legal to support the execution of strategic partnerships with 3rd parties.

This role is ideal for an individual who can work independently and collaboratively to manage specified business development and strategic partnership functions. They will be comfortable with ambiguity and will use knowledge and skill set via Supercell's internal BD playbooks to bring innovative and compelling partnerships to life. The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of trends across tech, entertainment, cultural trends and consumer products as well as gaming industries.

Responsibilities

  • Evaluate and drive new partnership and business development opportunities for the game teams which will deliver future potential revenue streams or player focused value creation around IP collaborations.
  • Build, foster and maintain relationships with external third party brands, entertainment franchises, publishers and studios
  • Evaluate and support new marketing and promotional opportunities by working together with global and/or region-specific (eg. APAC) marketing teams on executing those opportunities to create
  • Partner and collaborate with internal game, marketing and legal teams to prepare, negotiate and successfully conclude agreements with partners.
  • Collaborate deeply with various teams such as Business & Operations, Legal, Entertainment & Partnerships, Game Development, and many Marketing disciplines to propose, develop, and execute business development and product partnership projects
  • Actively collaborate with other Partnership teams, including the Entertainment & Partnership teams to ensure synergy and efficiencies.
  • Manage existing company-wide global and key external partnerships and discover ways to grow Supercell through new explorations and strategic initiatives
  • Research and analyze market and competitors on a regular basis to generate business intelligence and external benchmarks for industry best cases and practices across business and product partnerships
  • Actively maintain an understanding of the games industry and maintain solid relationships with potential external partners and internal clients.

Requirements

  • 5+ Years of Business Development, Strategic Partnerships, or related experience
  • Experience working closely with various functions: product, marketing, legal teams
  • Ability to think strategically and analyze and evaluate business opportunities
  • Ability to work with a broad range of stakeholders (e.g. Marketing, Performance, Game Devs) and external partners from various industries/different corporate cultures
  • Exceptional interpersonal communication skills with the ability to influence both internal and external stakeholders
  • Excellent planning and project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Clear understanding of prevalent cultural trends in Asia (in games, fashion, music, entertainment, and more) to provide expert perspective on opportunities for Supercell’s titles both in-game and out-of.
  • Passion for being hands on through research, brainstorming, ideation, strategy development, negotiation, to execution
  • Gaming and/or Entertainment background preferred but not required – Passion for gaming is required
  • Outstanding verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills in English are required, with proficiency in Korean preferred.




Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in Seoul, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Seoul is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. 


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


